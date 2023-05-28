Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 2
G | Kids

A grizzled old prospector discovers gold in Adventure Bay, and it's a bona fide gold rush! When Mayor Humdinger and the Catastrophe Crew try to steal the Paw Patroller, the chase becomes a rescue!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Pups Save The Soccer Game / Pups Save A Lucky Collar

The pups are called in to compete in a soccer match against Mayor Humdinger's cheating Catastrophe Crew. Marshall receives a supposedly lucky collar that he thinks will help him in rescuing an owl.

23 mins

23 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Pups Find A Genie / Pups Save A Tightrope Walker

Rubble is granted three wishes when he finds an old brass Jack in the Box with a genie inside! It's time to call the PAW Patrol when seagulls threaten to ruin Francois Turbot's tightrope-walking act!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 26 - Pups Save Floating Friends / Pups Save A Satellite

An anti-gravity ray from the aliens' impaired spaceship causes the people of Adventure Bay to float in mid-air. Next, the pups need to fix a satellite quickly or it may crash into Adventure Bay.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 25 - Pups Raise The Paw Patroller / Pups Save The Crows

The pups must save their waterlogged 18-wheeler after Daring Danny X sinks it to the bottom of Adventure Bay. The Pups pair up with Alex when two crows start to steal objects from around the bay.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck

Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.

23 mins

Season 3