Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 18
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

It's the annual Jamboree Jamfest, but all of the fruit is carried off by ants! Zuma goes on a wacky water rescue after Cornelius the pig decides to go for a misguided ride on a windsurfing board.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Pups Get Growing / Pups Save A Space Toy

Fertilizer causes Yumi's crops to sprout huge veggies which must be corralled before they get out of control! The gang write a message in a farmer's field in order to communicate with space aliens.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Pups In A Jam / Pups Save A Windsurfing Pig

It's the annual Jamboree Jamfest, but all of the fruit is carried off by ants! Zuma goes on a wacky water rescue after Cornelius the pig decides to go for a misguided ride on a windsurfing board.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day

It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips

Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Dragon / Pups Save The Three Little Pigs

A fantasy fire breathing dragon comes to life and won't let Ryder and pups into the Lookout! The Paw Patrol help three little pigs build new houses after theirs' mysteriously disappear.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Daring Danny X / Pups In A Fix

The Paw Patrol wows with a mid-air rescue when Daring Danny X attempts a jump over Rattle Snake Canyon! RoboDog’s wiring gets mixed up, and he goes on a fixing rampage around Adventure Bay!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - Tracker Joins The Pups!

A big-eared pup named Tracker surfaces just in time to save Carlos, who has fallen into a deep pit while trying to transport a huge relic from the jungle to the museum.

Season 3