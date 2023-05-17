Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 17
23 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day

It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips

Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - Tracker Joins The Pups!

A big-eared pup named Tracker surfaces just in time to save Carlos, who has fallen into a deep pit while trying to transport a huge relic from the jungle to the museum.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Robosaurus / Pups Save A Film Festival

When a Robotic Dino comes to life, the pups need to find him and bring him home. The pups are shooting their Film Festival entry but their hard work is halted by Daring Danny X's outrageous stunt.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Pups Save Old Trusty / Pups Save A Pony

Ryder and the pups need to unplug Old Trusty the geyser to stop water sprouting up all over town. Priscilla the pony helps the Paw Patrol rescue their own vehicle after they help her out of a canyon.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - Pups Save A School Bus / Pups Save The Songbirds

When all the tyres on the Adventure Bay school bus blow out, Rocky has to help repair them. When the famous singing songbirds of Adventure Bay go missing, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Giant Plant / Pups Get Stuck

Tracker's new plant Buddy the flytrap grows at an unexpected rate after being planted in an unsuitable area. Metal mayhem ensues when Marshall's Fire Truck becomes mysteriously magnetised.

Season 3