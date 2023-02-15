Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 17

Episodes
S3 Ep. 17 - All Star Pups! / Pups Save Sports Day
It's monkey mayhem as the pups play kickball against Raimondo's team, until an eagle steals the ball. Summer sports day turns cold when the field becomes an ice rink thanks to Daring Danny X.
S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips
Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.
S3 Ep. 15 - Tracker Joins The Pups!
A big-eared pup named Tracker surfaces just in time to save Carlos, who has fallen into a deep pit while trying to transport a huge relic from the jungle to the museum.
S3 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Robosaurus / Pups Save A Film Festival
When a Robotic Dino comes to life, the pups need to find him and bring him home. The pups are shooting their Film Festival entry but their hard work is halted by Daring Danny X's outrageous stunt.
S3 Ep. 13 - Pups Save Old Trusty / Pups Save A Pony
Ryder and the pups need to unplug Old Trusty the geyser to stop water sprouting up all over town. Priscilla the pony helps the Paw Patrol rescue their own vehicle after they help her out of a canyon.
S3 Ep. 12 - Pups Save A School Bus / Pups Save The Songbirds
When all the tyres on the Adventure Bay school bus blow out, Rocky has to help repair them. When the famous singing songbirds of Adventure Bay go missing, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue!