Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 16

Episodes
S3 Ep. 23 - Pups Save The Gliding Turbots / Pups Save A Plane
Cap'n Turbot and Francois need rescuing when their hang glider breaks while doing research on Volcano Island. It's a double daring mid-air rescue as Mayor Goodway's first flying lesson goes sideways.
S3 Ep. 23 - Pups Save The Gliding Turbots / Pups Save A Plane
Cap'n Turbot and Francois need rescuing when their hang glider breaks while doing research on Volcano Island. It's a double daring mid-air rescue as Mayor Goodway's first flying lesson goes sideways.
S3 Ep. 22 - The Pups' Winter Wonder Show
The Adventure Bay Snow Show is in trouble when Mayor Humdinger escapes with the feature act: Cap'n Turbot's performing penguins. Can Tracker help to save the day so that the show can go on"
S3 Ep. 21 - Parroting Pups / Merpups Save The Turbots
Rocky loses his voice and has trouble using his pup pack, but Matea the parrot has no problem doing it for him. A sea slug gets in the way of Cap'n Turbot's plan to take photos of magical merpups.
S3 Ep. 21 - Parroting Pups / Merpups Save The Turbots
Rocky loses his voice and has trouble using his pup pack, but Matea the parrot has no problem doing it for him. A sea slug gets in the way of Cap'n Turbot's plan to take photos of magical merpups.
S3 Ep. 20 - Pups Get Skunked / Pups And A Whale Of A Tale
When Everest gets sprayed by a skunk, the pups delicately try to tell her she needs a bath! The pups put fly far north to help free a baby whale that's trapped under an ice sheet.