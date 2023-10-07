Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips
Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.
S3 Ep. 15 - Tracker Joins The Pups!
A big-eared pup named Tracker surfaces just in time to save Carlos, who has fallen into a deep pit while trying to transport a huge relic from the jungle to the museum.
S3 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Robosaurus / Pups Save A Film Festival
When a Robotic Dino comes to life, the pups need to find him and bring him home. The pups are shooting their Film Festival entry but their hard work is halted by Daring Danny X's outrageous stunt.
S3 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Dragon / Pups Save The Three Little Pigs
A fantasy fire breathing dragon comes to life and won't let Ryder and pups into the Lookout! The Paw Patrol help three little pigs build new houses after theirs' mysteriously disappear.
S3 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Daring Danny X / Pups In A Fix
The Paw Patrol wows with a mid-air rescue when Daring Danny X attempts a jump over Rattle Snake Canyon! RoboDog’s wiring gets mixed up, and he goes on a fixing rampage around Adventure Bay!
S3 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Friendship Day
While celebrating Friendship Day, the pups spring into action to prevent Mayor Humdinger from ruining Adventure Bay's reputation as the friendliest town on the map.
S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth
Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.