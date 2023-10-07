Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 15
G | Kids

A big-eared pup named Tracker surfaces just in time to save Carlos, who has fallen into a deep pit while trying to transport a huge relic from the jungle to the museum.

Episodes
23 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Pups Bear-Ly Save Danny / Pups Save The Mayor's Tulips

Daring Danny X is at it again! This time he's stuck in a tree over a deep canyon and is pursued by hungry bears. Mayor Goodway's tulips are damaged prior to a contest, and sabotage is to blame.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - Tracker Joins The Pups!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Robosaurus / Pups Save A Film Festival

When a Robotic Dino comes to life, the pups need to find him and bring him home. The pups are shooting their Film Festival entry but their hard work is halted by Daring Danny X's outrageous stunt.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Dragon / Pups Save The Three Little Pigs

A fantasy fire breathing dragon comes to life and won't let Ryder and pups into the Lookout! The Paw Patrol help three little pigs build new houses after theirs' mysteriously disappear.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Daring Danny X / Pups In A Fix

The Paw Patrol wows with a mid-air rescue when Daring Danny X attempts a jump over Rattle Snake Canyon! RoboDog’s wiring gets mixed up, and he goes on a fixing rampage around Adventure Bay!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Friendship Day

While celebrating Friendship Day, the pups spring into action to prevent Mayor Humdinger from ruining Adventure Bay's reputation as the friendliest town on the map.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth

Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Pups Save The Soccer Game / Pups Save A Lucky Collar

The pups are called in to compete in a soccer match against Mayor Humdinger's cheating Catastrophe Crew. Marshall receives a supposedly lucky collar that he thinks will help him in rescuing an owl.

Season 3