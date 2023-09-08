Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 14

Paw Patrol

23 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - Pups Save A Robosaurus / Pups Save A Film Festival

When a Robotic Dino comes to life, the pups need to find him and bring him home. The pups are shooting their Film Festival entry but their hard work is halted by Daring Danny X's outrageous stunt.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Pups Save Old Trusty / Pups Save A Pony

Ryder and the pups need to unplug Old Trusty the geyser to stop water sprouting up all over town. Priscilla the pony helps the Paw Patrol rescue their own vehicle after they help her out of a canyon.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - Pups Save A School Bus / Pups Save The Songbirds

When all the tyres on the Adventure Bay school bus blow out, Rocky has to help repair them. When the famous singing songbirds of Adventure Bay go missing, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Polar Bears / A Pup In Sheep's Clothing

Ryder and the pups must fly to the Arctic to rescue some lost polar bear cubs. When little lambs keep running away from Farmer Al's pasture, it's up to the Paw Patrol to find the missing sheep.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Stinky Flower/ Pups Save A Monkey-Naut

Rocky turns his recycling truck into a boat so that he can return a foul-smelling plant to Mayor Humdinger. A UFO crashes into the bay and the pups discover a monkey astronaut inside of it!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Dragon / Pups Save The Three Little Pigs

A fantasy fire breathing dragon comes to life and won't let Ryder and pups into the Lookout! The Paw Patrol help three little pigs build new houses after theirs' mysteriously disappear.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Daring Danny X / Pups In A Fix

The Paw Patrol wows with a mid-air rescue when Daring Danny X attempts a jump over Rattle Snake Canyon! RoboDog’s wiring gets mixed up, and he goes on a fixing rampage around Adventure Bay!

