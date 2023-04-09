Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 11
Ryder and the pups must fly to the Arctic to rescue some lost polar bear cubs. When little lambs keep running away from Farmer Al's pasture, it's up to the Paw Patrol to find the missing sheep.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Polar Bears / A Pup In Sheep's Clothing

Ryder and the pups must fly to the Arctic to rescue some lost polar bear cubs. When little lambs keep running away from Farmer Al's pasture, it's up to the Paw Patrol to find the missing sheep.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Stinky Flower/ Pups Save A Monkey-Naut

Rocky turns his recycling truck into a boat so that he can return a foul-smelling plant to Mayor Humdinger. A UFO crashes into the bay and the pups discover a monkey astronaut inside of it!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Apollo / Pups Save The Hippos

Rubble dreams about saving his idol, Apollo the Super-Pup from an evil spider king. Zuma feels left out when he cannot assist the pups after Raimundo's dancing hippos knock down a circus tent.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Friendship Day

While celebrating Friendship Day, the pups spring into action to prevent Mayor Humdinger from ruining Adventure Bay's reputation as the friendliest town on the map.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Air Pups

When Volcano Island erupts, the pups must take to the sky in their new Air Patroller! Using their new flight suits, can they soar to the rescue of Cap'n Turbot, Francois and a family of monkeys?

23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth

Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Pups Save The Soccer Game / Pups Save A Lucky Collar

The pups are called in to compete in a soccer match against Mayor Humdinger's cheating Catastrophe Crew. Marshall receives a supposedly lucky collar that he thinks will help him in rescuing an owl.

Season 3