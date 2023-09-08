Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Rocky turns his recycling truck into a boat so that he can return a foul-smelling plant to Mayor Humdinger. A UFO crashes into the bay and the pups discover a monkey astronaut inside of it!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Stinky Flower/ Pups Save A Monkey-Naut

23 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Pups Save A Dragon / Pups Save The Three Little Pigs

A fantasy fire breathing dragon comes to life and won't let Ryder and pups into the Lookout! The Paw Patrol help three little pigs build new houses after theirs' mysteriously disappear.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Pups Save Daring Danny X / Pups In A Fix

The Paw Patrol wows with a mid-air rescue when Daring Danny X attempts a jump over Rattle Snake Canyon! RoboDog’s wiring gets mixed up, and he goes on a fixing rampage around Adventure Bay!

23 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Apollo / Pups Save The Hippos

Rubble dreams about saving his idol, Apollo the Super-Pup from an evil spider king. Zuma feels left out when he cannot assist the pups after Raimundo's dancing hippos knock down a circus tent.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Friendship Day

While celebrating Friendship Day, the pups spring into action to prevent Mayor Humdinger from ruining Adventure Bay's reputation as the friendliest town on the map.

23 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Air Pups

When Volcano Island erupts, the pups must take to the sky in their new Air Patroller! Using their new flight suits, can they soar to the rescue of Cap'n Turbot, Francois and a family of monkeys"

23 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth

Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.

Season 3