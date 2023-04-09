Paw Patrol - S3 Ep. 10

Episodes
S3 Ep. 11 - Pups Save The Polar Bears / A Pup In Sheep's Clothing
Ryder and the pups must fly to the Arctic to rescue some lost polar bear cubs. When little lambs keep running away from Farmer Al's pasture, it's up to the Paw Patrol to find the missing sheep.
S3 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Stinky Flower/ Pups Save A Monkey-Naut
Rocky turns his recycling truck into a boat so that he can return a foul-smelling plant to Mayor Humdinger. A UFO crashes into the bay and the pups discover a monkey astronaut inside of it!
S3 Ep. 7 - Pups Save Apollo / Pups Save The Hippos
Rubble dreams about saving his idol, Apollo the Super-Pup from an evil spider king. Zuma feels left out when he cannot assist the pups after Raimundo's dancing hippos knock down a circus tent.
S3 Ep. 6 - Pups Save Friendship Day
While celebrating Friendship Day, the pups spring into action to prevent Mayor Humdinger from ruining Adventure Bay's reputation as the friendliest town on the map.
S3 Ep. 5 - Air Pups
When Volcano Island erupts, the pups must take to the sky in their new Air Patroller! Using their new flight suits, can they soar to the rescue of Cap'n Turbot, Francois and a family of monkeys?
S3 Ep. 4 - Pups Save Alex's Mini-Patrol / Pups Save A Lost Tooth
Impressed by the Paw Patrol's rescues, Alex sets up his own mini-Patrol. The pups' boat ride with Cap'n Turbot is postponed when they must track down Alex's lost tooth.