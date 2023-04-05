Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Pups Save An Ace / Pups Save A Wedding
Famous stunt pilot Ace runs into engine trouble, and the PAW Patrol must save her so the air show can go on! The pups help Farmer Yumi prepare for her wedding day after a storm blows her barn apart.
S2 Ep. 8 - Pups And The Big Freeze / Pups Save A Basketball Game
An ice storm causes trouble all over Adventure Bay. The PAW Patrol races to the rescue! Marshall is nervous about playing when Mayor Goodway challenges Mayor Humdinger's basketball team to a game.
S2 Ep. 6 - The New Pup
The PAW Patrol rolls out in their new PAW Patroller to save Jake when he gets stranded in the ice fields, but a new pup also pops up to lend a paw - the brave ranger, Everest!
S2 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Ghost / Pups Save A Show
A mysterious ghost is causing havoc around the Lookout, until the pups discover it's not a ghost at all. Later, a stage prop collapses before the big play and traps Cap'n Turbot. Pups to the rescue!
S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers
While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!
S2 Ep. 3 - Pups Save Jake / Pups Save The Parade
Jake and Chase go deep cave spelunking, but Jake gets his ankle stuck between some fallen rocks! Next, Adventure Bay Parade Day goes awry when Alex puts too many balloons on Katie's bathtub float.