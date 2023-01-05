Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 26 - Pups Bark With Dinosaurs
Cap'n Turbot and the pups are an excavation in the jungle when they unearth three fossilised eggs. Suddenly the eggs start to hatch, and theres's baby pterodactyls running around Adventure Bay!
S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle
When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.
S2 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pizza / Pups Save Skye
Alex and Mr. Porter are delivering pizza dough for a big party when the van spins out of control. Later, Skye is on her way to Jake's Mountain when she crash lands in the snow, breaking a wing.
S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.
S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins
On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.
S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone
The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!