Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 8

23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Pups And The Big Freeze / Pups Save A Basketball Game

An ice storm causes trouble all over Adventure Bay. The PAW Patrol races to the rescue! Marshall is nervous about playing when Mayor Goodway challenges Mayor Humdinger's basketball team to a game.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - The New Pup

The PAW Patrol rolls out in their new PAW Patroller to save Jake when he gets stranded in the ice fields, but a new pup also pops up to lend a paw - the brave ranger, Everest!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Ghost / Pups Save A Show

A mysterious ghost is causing havoc around the Lookout, until the pups discover it's not a ghost at all. Later, a stage prop collapses before the big play and traps Cap'n Turbot. Pups to the rescue!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers

While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Pups Save Jake / Pups Save The Parade

Jake and Chase go deep cave spelunking, but Jake gets his ankle stuck between some fallen rocks! Next, Adventure Bay Parade Day goes awry when Alex puts too many balloons on Katie's bathtub float.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog

A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Penguins / Pups Save A Dolphin Pup

Penguins have been swiping fish off Cap'n Turbot's boat and it is up to the Pups to stop them and bring them back to the South Pole. Later, Dolphin Pup accidentally swims into a shallow water stream!

Season 2