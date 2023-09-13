Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 5

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot
The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!
S2 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Ghost / Pups Save A Show
A mysterious ghost is causing havoc around the Lookout, until the pups discover it's not a ghost at all. Later, a stage prop collapses before the big play and traps Cap'n Turbot. Pups to the rescue!
S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks
Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!
S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup
When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!
S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog
A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!
S2 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Talent Show / Pups Save The Corn Roast
The mayor is afraid there won't be enough acts for Talent Show Day, so the super talented Pups help out! Paw Patrol must find Chickaletta when she is trapped inside a corn maze filled with popcorn.