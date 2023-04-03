Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 4

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers
While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!
S2 Ep. 3 - Pups Save Jake / Pups Save The Parade
Jake and Chase go deep cave spelunking, but Jake gets his ankle stuck between some fallen rocks! Next, Adventure Bay Parade Day goes awry when Alex puts too many balloons on Katie's bathtub float.
S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog
A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!