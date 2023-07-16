Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Jake and Chase go deep cave spelunking, but Jake gets his ankle stuck between some fallen rocks! Next, Adventure Bay Parade Day goes awry when Alex puts too many balloons on Katie's bathtub float.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers

While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Pups Save Jake / Pups Save The Parade

23 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog

A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Penguins / Pups Save A Dolphin Pup

Penguins have been swiping fish off Cap'n Turbot's boat and it is up to the Pups to stop them and bring them back to the South Pole. Later, Dolphin Pup accidentally swims into a shallow water stream!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 26 - Pups Bark With Dinosaurs

Cap'n Turbot and the pups are an excavation in the jungle when they unearth three fossilised eggs. Suddenly the eggs start to hatch, and theres's baby pterodactyls running around Adventure Bay!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle

When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pizza / Pups Save Skye

Alex and Mr. Porter are delivering pizza dough for a big party when the van spins out of control. Later, Skye is on her way to Jake's Mountain when she crash lands in the snow, breaking a wing.

Season 2