Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 3

Episodes
S2 Ep. 3 - Pups Save Jake / Pups Save The Parade
Jake and Chase go deep cave spelunking, but Jake gets his ankle stuck between some fallen rocks! Next, Adventure Bay Parade Day goes awry when Alex puts too many balloons on Katie's bathtub float.
S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog
A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!
S2 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Penguins / Pups Save A Dolphin Pup
Penguins have been swiping fish off Cap'n Turbot's boat and it is up to the Pups to stop them and bring them back to the South Pole. Later, Dolphin Pup accidentally swims into a shallow water stream!
S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle
When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.