Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 26

Episodes
S2 Ep. 26 - Pups Bark With Dinosaurs
Cap'n Turbot and the pups are an excavation in the jungle when they unearth three fossilised eggs. Suddenly the eggs start to hatch, and theres's baby pterodactyls running around Adventure Bay!
S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.
S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot
The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!
S2 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Ghost / Pups Save A Show
A mysterious ghost is causing havoc around the Lookout, until the pups discover it's not a ghost at all. Later, a stage prop collapses before the big play and traps Cap'n Turbot. Pups to the rescue!
S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks
Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!
S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup
When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!