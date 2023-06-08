Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 24

Episodes
S2 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pizza / Pups Save Skye
Alex and Mr. Porter are delivering pizza dough for a big party when the van spins out of control. Later, Skye is on her way to Jake's Mountain when she crash lands in the snow, breaking a wing.
S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.
S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins
On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.
S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone
The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!
S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot
The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!
S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise
While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.