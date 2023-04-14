Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 22
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.

Episodes
Episodes

image-placeholder

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea

Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins

On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone

The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot

The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise

While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Sniffle / Pups And The Ghost Cabin

While Rubble and Ryder search for Farmer Al's runaway pigs, Marshall cares for his sniffly pup pals! First Rubble's lunch disappears, then Jake's lunchbox walks away! Could it be a ghost?!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks

Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!

Season 2