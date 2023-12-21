Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 20

Episodes
S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins
On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.
S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone
The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!
S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot
The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!
S2 Ep. 19 - Pup-Fu!
The pups are learning the ancient art of Pup-Fu! They'll need it to get back Sensei Farmer Yumi's ancient martial arts scroll after the Catastrophe Crew use their Cat-Jitsu skills to steal it!
S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise
While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.
S2 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Sniffle / Pups And The Ghost Cabin
While Rubble and Ryder search for Farmer Al's runaway pigs, Marshall cares for his sniffly pup pals! First Rubble's lunch disappears, then Jake's lunchbox walks away! Could it be a ghost"!
S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks
Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!