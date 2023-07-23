Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 20

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot
The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!
S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise
While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.
S2 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Sniffle / Pups And The Ghost Cabin
While Rubble and Ryder search for Farmer Al's runaway pigs, Marshall cares for his sniffly pup pals! First Rubble's lunch disappears, then Jake's lunchbox walks away! Could it be a ghost"!
S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks
Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!
S2 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Friend / Pups Save A Stowaway
When Marshall decides to take a break from the PAW Patrol, the pups jump into action to bring him back! The pups find a stowaway on their trip and must save a runaway kitty on a runaway Snow Cat!
S2 Ep. 14 - Pups Save An Elephant Family / Pups And The Mischievous Kittens
The pups' trip through the savanna becomes a mission to reunite and rescue an elephant family! Later, to win the Spotless Town Award they must save it from Mayor Humdinger's Kitten Catastrophe Crew!