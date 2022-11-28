Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
Advertisement
S2 Ep. 3 - Pups Save Jake / Pups Save The Parade
Jake and Chase go deep cave spelunking, but Jake gets his ankle stuck between some fallen rocks! Next, Adventure Bay Parade Day goes awry when Alex puts too many balloons on Katie's bathtub float.
S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog
A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!