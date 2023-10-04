Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 18

Episodes
S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins
On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.
S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise
While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.
S2 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Friend / Pups Save A Stowaway
When Marshall decides to take a break from the PAW Patrol, the pups jump into action to bring him back! The pups find a stowaway on their trip and must save a runaway kitty on a runaway Snow Cat!
S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee
The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.