Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 18

While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins

On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise

23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Friend / Pups Save A Stowaway

When Marshall decides to take a break from the PAW Patrol, the pups jump into action to bring him back! The pups find a stowaway on their trip and must save a runaway kitty on a runaway Snow Cat!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee

The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer

Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.

