Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

While Rubble and Ryder search for Farmer Al's runaway pigs, Marshall cares for his sniffly pup pals! First Rubble's lunch disappears, then Jake's lunchbox walks away! Could it be a ghost?!

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 18 - Pups Save An Adventure / Pups Save A Surprise

While camping, Marshall helps Alex learn about Fire Safety. Later, all of Adventure Bay surprises Paw Patrol with an appreciation party, which they set up as the pups help Cap'n Turbot find Wally.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 17 - Pups Save A Sniffle / Pups And The Ghost Cabin

While Rubble and Ryder search for Farmer Al's runaway pigs, Marshall cares for his sniffly pup pals! First Rubble's lunch disappears, then Jake's lunchbox walks away! Could it be a ghost?!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks

Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Friend / Pups Save A Stowaway

When Marshall decides to take a break from the PAW Patrol, the pups jump into action to bring him back! The pups find a stowaway on their trip and must save a runaway kitty on a runaway Snow Cat!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Pups Save An Elephant Family / Pups And The Mischievous Kittens

The pups' trip through the savanna becomes a mission to reunite and rescue an elephant family! Later, to win the Spotless Town Award they must save it from Mayor Humdinger's Kitten Catastrophe Crew!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup

When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee

The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.

Season 2