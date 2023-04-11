Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 16

Episodes
S2 Ep. 16 - Pups Adventures In Babysitting / Pups Save The Fireworks
Mayor Goodway calls the Paw Patrol to rescue her niece and nephew from a tree, and asks them to babysit for the day. Expecting fireworks, Mayor Goodway receives a package of piglets after a mix-up!
S2 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Friend / Pups Save A Stowaway
When Marshall decides to take a break from the PAW Patrol, the pups jump into action to bring him back! The pups find a stowaway on their trip and must save a runaway kitty on a runaway Snow Cat!
S2 Ep. 14 - Pups Save An Elephant Family / Pups And The Mischievous Kittens
The pups' trip through the savanna becomes a mission to reunite and rescue an elephant family! Later, to win the Spotless Town Award they must save it from Mayor Humdinger's Kitten Catastrophe Crew!
S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup
When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!
S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee
The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.
S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer
Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.