Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 15

Episodes
S2 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Friend / Pups Save A Stowaway
When Marshall decides to take a break from the PAW Patrol, the pups jump into action to bring him back! The pups find a stowaway on their trip and must save a runaway kitty on a runaway Snow Cat!
S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee
The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.
S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer
Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.
S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone
The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!