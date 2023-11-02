Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 13

Episodes
S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup
When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!
S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers
While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!