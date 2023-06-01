Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 13

Episodes
S2 Ep. 14 - Pups Save An Elephant Family / Pups And The Mischievous Kittens
The pups' trip through the savanna becomes a mission to reunite and rescue an elephant family! Later, to win the Spotless Town Award they must save it from Mayor Humdinger's Kitten Catastrophe Crew!
S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup
When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!
S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee
The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.
S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer
Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.
S2 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Talent Show / Pups Save The Corn Roast
The mayor is afraid there won't be enough acts for Talent Show Day, so the super talented Pups help out! Paw Patrol must find Chickaletta when she is trapped inside a corn maze filled with popcorn.
S2 Ep. 9 - Pups Save An Ace / Pups Save A Wedding
Famous stunt pilot Ace runs into engine trouble, and the PAW Patrol must save her so the air show can go on! The pups help Farmer Yumi prepare for her wedding day after a storm blows her barn apart.