Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Expires: in 4 days

When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 26 - Pups Bark With Dinosaurs

Cap'n Turbot and the pups are an excavation in the jungle when they unearth three fossilised eggs. Suddenly the eggs start to hatch, and theres's baby pterodactyls running around Adventure Bay!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle

When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pizza / Pups Save Skye

Alex and Mr. Porter are delivering pizza dough for a big party when the van spins out of control. Later, Skye is on her way to Jake's Mountain when she crash lands in the snow, breaking a wing.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea

Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins

On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone

The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot

The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!

Season 2