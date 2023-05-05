Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee
The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.
S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer
Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.
S2 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Talent Show / Pups Save The Corn Roast
The mayor is afraid there won't be enough acts for Talent Show Day, so the super talented Pups help out! Paw Patrol must find Chickaletta when she is trapped inside a corn maze filled with popcorn.
S2 Ep. 9 - Pups Save An Ace / Pups Save A Wedding
Famous stunt pilot Ace runs into engine trouble, and the PAW Patrol must save her so the air show can go on! The pups help Farmer Yumi prepare for her wedding day after a storm blows her barn apart.
S2 Ep. 8 - Pups And The Big Freeze / Pups Save A Basketball Game
An ice storm causes trouble all over Adventure Bay. The PAW Patrol races to the rescue! Marshall is nervous about playing when Mayor Goodway challenges Mayor Humdinger's basketball team to a game.
S2 Ep. 6 - The New Pup
The PAW Patrol rolls out in their new PAW Patroller to save Jake when he gets stranded in the ice fields, but a new pup also pops up to lend a paw - the brave ranger, Everest!