Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 11
G | Kids

Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer

Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone

The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!

image-placeholder
23 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Pups Save An Elephant Family / Pups And The Mischievous Kittens

The pups' trip through the savanna becomes a mission to reunite and rescue an elephant family! Later, to win the Spotless Town Award they must save it from Mayor Humdinger's Kitten Catastrophe Crew!

Season 2