Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 11
Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer

Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Talent Show / Pups Save The Corn Roast

The mayor is afraid there won't be enough acts for Talent Show Day, so the super talented Pups help out! Paw Patrol must find Chickaletta when she is trapped inside a corn maze filled with popcorn.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Pups Save An Ace / Pups Save A Wedding

Famous stunt pilot Ace runs into engine trouble, and the PAW Patrol must save her so the air show can go on! The pups help Farmer Yumi prepare for her wedding day after a storm blows her barn apart.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Pups And The Big Freeze / Pups Save A Basketball Game

An ice storm causes trouble all over Adventure Bay. The PAW Patrol races to the rescue! Marshall is nervous about playing when Mayor Goodway challenges Mayor Humdinger's basketball team to a game.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - The New Pup

The PAW Patrol rolls out in their new PAW Patroller to save Jake when he gets stranded in the ice fields, but a new pup also pops up to lend a paw - the brave ranger, Everest!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Pups Save A Ghost / Pups Save A Show

A mysterious ghost is causing havoc around the Lookout, until the pups discover it's not a ghost at all. Later, a stage prop collapses before the big play and traps Cap'n Turbot. Pups to the rescue!

23 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers

While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!

Season 2