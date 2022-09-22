Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Expires: in 12 days

The mayor is afraid there won't be enough acts for Talent Show Day, so the super talented Pups help out! Paw Patrol must find Chickaletta when she is trapped inside a corn maze filled with popcorn.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Pups Save An Elephant Family / Pups And The Mischievous Kittens

The pups' trip through the savanna becomes a mission to reunite and rescue an elephant family! Later, to win the Spotless Town Award they must save it from Mayor Humdinger's Kitten Catastrophe Crew!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Pups Save A Mer-Pup

When the pups and Cap'n Turbot camp out under the very rare Magical Mer Moon, whimsical things begin to happen. Lured by the mystical Mer-Pup song, the PAW Patrol are transformed into Mer-Pups!

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Pups Save The Parrot / Pups Save The Queen Bee

The PAW Patrol heads to the jungle to help their friend Carlos find his lost parrot. Later, the PAW Patrol discover a beehive in Cap'n Turbot's lighthouse.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Pups Leave Marshall Home Alone / Pups Save The Deer

Marshall must get a group of loose kittens back all by himself. But he has the help of the other pups' packs. Later, Ryder and the PAW Patrol rescue a family of deer stuck on slippery ice.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Pups Save A Talent Show / Pups Save The Corn Roast

The mayor is afraid there won't be enough acts for Talent Show Day, so the super talented Pups help out! Paw Patrol must find Chickaletta when she is trapped inside a corn maze filled with popcorn.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Pups Save An Ace / Pups Save A Wedding

Famous stunt pilot Ace runs into engine trouble, and the PAW Patrol must save her so the air show can go on! The pups help Farmer Yumi prepare for her wedding day after a storm blows her barn apart.

image-placeholder23 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Pups And The Big Freeze / Pups Save A Basketball Game

An ice storm causes trouble all over Adventure Bay. The PAW Patrol races to the rescue! Marshall is nervous about playing when Mayor Goodway challenges Mayor Humdinger's basketball team to a game.

Season 2