Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 1

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Pups Save The Diving Bell / Pups Save The Beavers
While deep sea diving, the Turbots' diving bell ends up stuck at the bottom of the ocean. Then, a storm washes away Chompy the Beaver's dam, so he starts chomping on wood all around Adventure Bay!
S2 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Penguins / Pups Save A Dolphin Pup
Penguins have been swiping fish off Cap'n Turbot's boat and it is up to the Pups to stop them and bring them back to the South Pole. Later, Dolphin Pup accidentally swims into a shallow water stream!
S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle
When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.