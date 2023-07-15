Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 1

Episodes
S2 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Space Alien / Pups Save A Flying Frog
A Spaceship crash lands at Farmer Yumi's, and the PAW Patrol help the stranded alien get back to his home planet! Meanwhile, Marshall's new pet frog, Smiley, is going to be in a jumping contest!
S2 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Penguins / Pups Save A Dolphin Pup
Penguins have been swiping fish off Cap'n Turbot's boat and it is up to the Pups to stop them and bring them back to the South Pole. Later, Dolphin Pup accidentally swims into a shallow water stream!
S2 Ep. 26 - Pups Bark With Dinosaurs
Cap'n Turbot and the pups are an excavation in the jungle when they unearth three fossilised eggs. Suddenly the eggs start to hatch, and theres's baby pterodactyls running around Adventure Bay!
S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle
When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.
S2 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pizza / Pups Save Skye
Alex and Mr. Porter are delivering pizza dough for a big party when the van spins out of control. Later, Skye is on her way to Jake's Mountain when she crash lands in the snow, breaking a wing.
S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.