Paw Patrol - S2 Ep. 18

S2 Ep. 25 - Pups Save The Woof And Roll Show / Pups Save An Eagle
When a famous pop star comes to town, a storm blows the town apart, including the stage! While out in the woods, the pups rescue an eagle caught in twine and tied to her own nest.
S2 Ep. 24 - Pups Save A Pizza / Pups Save Skye
Alex and Mr. Porter are delivering pizza dough for a big party when the van spins out of control. Later, Skye is on her way to Jake's Mountain when she crash lands in the snow, breaking a wing.
S2 Ep. 23 - Pups Save A Snowboard Competition / Pups Save A Chicken Of The Sea
Jake and Everest are excited for the Snowboard Competition, until they see the course is buried deep under a blanket of snow. Cap'n Turbot's computer accidentally sends Chickaletta to the seafloor.
S2 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Floundering Francois / Pups Save The Pop Up Penguins
On a whale-watching trip, The Flounder starts to sink and Francois goes overboard during a violent storm. Penguins arrive in town, and the rescue team must send them home before they get too warm.
S2 Ep. 21 - Pups Save Walinda / Pups Save A Big Bone
The pups plan a celebration for Wally the Walrus. When he doesn't show up, they find he has a special new friend named Walinda! Then, Cap'n Turbot's archaeological dig unearths a dinosaur bone!
S2 Ep. 20 - Pups Save The Mayor's Race / Pups Save An Outlaw's Loot
The mayors compete in an annual race, but Mayor Humdinger's scheming lands him in trouble. Then, the pups try to find a treasure chest before Mayor Humdinger can get his greedy paws on it!
S2 Ep. 19 - Pup-Fu!
The pups are learning the ancient art of Pup-Fu! They'll need it to get back Sensei Farmer Yumi's ancient martial arts scroll after the Catastrophe Crew use their Cat-Jitsu skills to steal it!