PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 15

Episodes
S10 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Talkative Mini Patrol / Pups Save The History Of Adventure Bay
Mayor Humdinger steals "The History of Adventure Bay," the book falls apart, and It's up to the Paw Patrol to retrieve it.
S10 Ep. 21 - Pups And Cats Save Humcatdingerman / Pups Save A Turbot Tournament
Mayor Humdinger becomes HumCatDingerMan to steal the spotlight from the Cat Pack. // The pups must save Granny Tilly when an impromptu Turbot Tournament gets overly competitive.
S10 Ep. 20 - Pups Vs. The Hum-Flectors / Pups Save A Capybara
A drone carrying Humdinger's reflecting panel crashes in a tree, causing it to burn. // The Paw Patrol rescues Winnie and a capybara when they go rolling off in a giant exercise ball.
S10 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The Elephant Spa / Pups Save An Underwater Otis
While trying to save Traveling Travis, Ryder, and the pups stumble across the legendary Elephants Spa. // Uncle Otis gets trapped in a sunken shipping container.
S10 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A Disappearing Flounder / Pups Save Little Grandpa And Mr. Alex
When Cap'n Turbot's ship disappears, the Paw Patrol must venture to find the missing vessel. // When Alex and Mr. Porter swap roles, the pups must help track down the Mini-Patrol after they go missing.
S10 Ep. 17 - Mighty Pups Stop The Mighty Queen / Mighty Pups Stop The Hiccups
The Mighty Pups must stop Sweetie from using her new powers to take over Adventure Bay. // Mighty Nano gets the hiccups and starts duplicating out of control.
S10 Ep. 16 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Big Chill / Mighty Pups Vs. The Mighty Cheetah
Harold creates a ray that can freeze things instantly. // A Cheetah snatches half of Chase's Crystal, Chase must restore his crystal before anyone gets hurt.