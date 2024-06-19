Paw Patrol

PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 13
G | Kids

When Harold Humdinger gets his hands on a powerful crystal, Ryder must team up with Liberty and the Junior Patrollers to stop Harold from becoming Mayor of the Universe once and for all!

22 mins

S10 Ep. 22 - Pups Save A Talkative Mini Patrol / Pups Save The History Of Adventure Bay

Mayor Humdinger steals "The History of Adventure Bay," the book falls apart, and It's up to the Paw Patrol to retrieve it.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 21 - Pups And Cats Save Humcatdingerman / Pups Save A Turbot Tournament

Mayor Humdinger becomes HumCatDingerMan to steal the spotlight from the Cat Pack. // The pups must save Granny Tilly when an impromptu Turbot Tournament gets overly competitive.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 20 - Pups Vs. The Hum-Flectors / Pups Save A Capybara

A drone carrying Humdinger's reflecting panel crashes in a tree, causing it to burn. // The Paw Patrol rescues Winnie and a capybara when they go rolling off in a giant exercise ball.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 19 - Pups Save The Elephant Spa / Pups Save An Underwater Otis

While trying to save Traveling Travis, Ryder, and the pups stumble across the legendary Elephants Spa. // Uncle Otis gets trapped in a sunken shipping container.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 18 - Pups Save A Disappearing Flounder / Pups Save Little Grandpa And Mr. Alex

When Cap'n Turbot's ship disappears, the Paw Patrol must venture to find the missing vessel. // When Alex and Mr. Porter swap roles, the pups must help track down the Mini-Patrol after they go missing.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 17 - Mighty Pups Stop The Mighty Queen / Mighty Pups Stop The Hiccups

The Mighty Pups must stop Sweetie from using her new powers to take over Adventure Bay. // Mighty Nano gets the hiccups and starts duplicating out of control.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 16 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Big Chill / Mighty Pups Vs. The Mighty Cheetah

Harold creates a ray that can freeze things instantly. // A Cheetah snatches half of Chase's Crystal, Chase must restore his crystal before anyone gets hurt.

22 mins

S10 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Baby Caribou / Pups Save Luke And His Luke-Alike

When a baby caribou speeds down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family. // Digi and Tal make a duplicate of Luke Stars which dances out of control.

Season 10