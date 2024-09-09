PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 10

S10 Ep. 7 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Meerkat Pirates / Jungle Pups: Pups Save A Hum-Hippo

Arrby recruits a crew of Meerkats to gather magical seeds. It's up to the Pups to recover the seeds. // Mayor Humdinger needs to be rescued when a hippo gallops off with the mayor on its back.