PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 4

Episodes
S10 Ep. 5 - Pups Save Their Digi Tal Friends / Pups Save The Rainbow
The Paw Patrol must save the day when two helpful robots take on more than they can handle. // In a dream, Mayor Humdinger finds a Prism that makes rainbows and drains Adventure Bay of colour.
S10 Ep. 4 - Pups Save A Windswept Polar Bear CUB / Pups Save A Drive-In
A storm sends a polar bear cub to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family. // The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector.
S10 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A High-Flying Hen / Pups Save A Sloth
After Chickaletta accidentally takes flight on a toy airplane, it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue her. // Mayor Humdinger mistakes a sloth for a monkey.