PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 3

Episodes
S10 Ep. 8 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save A Golden Sweetie / Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Giant Ants
The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds an orb which turns everything she touches to gold. // The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle.
S10 Ep. 7 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Meerkat Pirates / Jungle Pups: Pups Save A Hum-Hippo
Arrby recruits a crew of Meerkats to gather magical seeds. It's up to the Pups to recover the seeds. // Mayor Humdinger needs to be rescued when a hippo gallops off with the mayor on its back.
S10 Ep. 6 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Big, Big Animals
When the Hidden Jungle animals appear to be frightened, Marshall discovers a Saber-tooth tiger has been stalking them.
S10 Ep. 3 - Jungle Pups: Pups Find A Hidden Jungle
Tracker stumbles into a hidden jungle and its animal inhabitants are frightened by the rumblings of a volcano. It's up to Ryder and the pups to rescue the creatures before it erupts!
S10 Ep. 5 - Pups Save Their Digi Tal Friends / Pups Save The Rainbow
The Paw Patrol must save the day when two helpful robots take on more than they can handle. // In a dream, Mayor Humdinger finds a Prism that makes rainbows and drains Adventure Bay of colour.
S10 Ep. 4 - Pups Save A Windswept Polar Bear CUB / Pups Save A Drive-In
A storm sends a polar bear cub to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family. // The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector.
S10 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A High-Flying Hen / Pups Save A Sloth
After Chickaletta accidentally takes flight on a toy airplane, it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue her. // Mayor Humdinger mistakes a sloth for a monkey.