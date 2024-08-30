PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 23

Episodes
S10 Ep. 4 - Pups Save A Windswept Polar Bear CUB / Pups Save A Drive-In
A storm sends a polar bear cub to Adventure Bay, it's up to Ryder and the pups to bring the baby bear back to its family. // The Pups must save Mayor Humdinger from a runaway movie projector.
S10 Ep. 3 - Jungle Pups: Pups Find A Hidden Jungle
Tracker stumbles into a hidden jungle and its animal inhabitants are frightened by the rumblings of a volcano. It's up to Ryder and the pups to rescue the creatures before it erupts!
S10 Ep. 2 - Pups Save A High-Flying Hen / Pups Save A Sloth
After Chickaletta accidentally takes flight on a toy airplane, it's up to the Paw Patrol to rescue her. // Mayor Humdinger mistakes a sloth for a monkey.
S10 Ep. 1 - Pups Save The Wacky Water Skiers / Pups Save The Mayor's Assistant
Hurricane Harrigan and Cap'n Turbot get caught water skiing behind an out of- control boat. // Daring Danny X becomes Mayor Humdinger's assistant and builds a theme park!
S10 Ep. 26 - Rescue Wheels: Pups Vs. The Monster Mayor
Humdinger and Boomer join forces to get Roxi out of the way so that the two can put on the ultimate monster truck show and Humdinger can show off for his mum.