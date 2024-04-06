PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 17

Episodes
S10 Ep. 17 - Mighty Pups Stop The Mighty Queen / Mighty Pups Stop The Hiccups
The Mighty Pups must stop Sweetie from using her new powers to take over Adventure Bay. // Mighty Nano gets the hiccups and starts duplicating out of control.
S10 Ep. 16 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Big Chill / Mighty Pups Vs. The Mighty Cheetah
Harold creates a ray that can freeze things instantly. // A Cheetah snatches half of Chase's Crystal, Chase must restore his crystal before anyone gets hurt.
S10 Ep. 14 - Charger's Christmas Adventure / Pups Save Great Uncle Smiley's Cup
Charger helps the Paw Patrol rescue Santa and his helpers when a blizzard at the North Pole threatens Christmas. // Mayor Humdinger enlists Digi and Tal to help him win a hockey game.
S10 Ep. 13 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Mayor Of The Universe
When Harold Humdinger gets his hands on a powerful crystal, Ryder must team up with Liberty and the Junior Patrollers to stop Harold from becoming Mayor of the Universe once and for all!
S10 Ep. 12 - Pups Save A Hum-Ñata / Pups Stop The Foggy Skies
Mayor Humdinger's birthday party goes horribly when Marshall Kitty gets trapped. // Mayor Humdinger tries pushing fog into Adventure Bay, it's up to the Paw Patrol to find the missing animals.
S10 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Baby Caribou / Pups Save Luke And His Luke-Alike
When a baby caribou speeds down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family. // Digi and Tal make a duplicate of Luke Stars which dances out of control.
S10 Ep. 10 - Liberty's Mountain Rescue / Pups Save A Flying Farmer Yumi
Liberty comes to visit the pups just in time to help save the Turbots and their radar. // When Farmer Al builds a windmill, the wind takes Farmer Yumi and Garby on a wild flight.