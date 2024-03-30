PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 15

Episodes
S10 Ep. 12 - Pups Save A Hum-Ñata / Pups Stop The Foggy Skies
Mayor Humdinger's birthday party goes horribly when Marshall Kitty gets trapped. // Mayor Humdinger tries pushing fog into Adventure Bay, it's up to the Paw Patrol to find the missing animals.
S10 Ep. 15 - Pups Save A Baby Caribou / Pups Save Luke And His Luke-Alike
When a baby caribou speeds down a mountainside. It's up to the PAW Patrol to save the calf and reunite him with his family. // Digi and Tal make a duplicate of Luke Stars which dances out of control.
S10 Ep. 10 - Liberty's Mountain Rescue / Pups Save A Flying Farmer Yumi
Liberty comes to visit the pups just in time to help save the Turbots and their radar. // When Farmer Al builds a windmill, the wind takes Farmer Yumi and Garby on a wild flight.
S10 Ep. 9 - Pups Stop A Gold Finding Machine / Pups Help Mayor Humdinger Out Of A Jam
The Paw Patrol help when a digging machine goes out-of-control // Digi and Tal, try to help Mayor Humdinger but leaves the mayor covered in jam, the Pups must rescue him from hungry animals.
S10 Ep. 8 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save A Golden Sweetie / Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Giant Ants
The pups rescue Sweetie when she sneaks into the Hidden Jungle and finds an orb which turns everything she touches to gold. // The Pups must save a colony of giant ants from destroying the Hidden Jungle.
S10 Ep. 7 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Meerkat Pirates / Jungle Pups: Pups Save A Hum-Hippo
Arrby recruits a crew of Meerkats to gather magical seeds. It's up to the Pups to recover the seeds. // Mayor Humdinger needs to be rescued when a hippo gallops off with the mayor on its back.
S10 Ep. 6 - Jungle Pups: Pups Save The Big, Big Animals
When the Hidden Jungle animals appear to be frightened, Marshall discovers a Saber-tooth tiger has been stalking them.