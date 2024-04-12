PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 11

Episodes
S10 Ep. 11 - Pups Stop The Falling Space Junk / Pups Stop The Giant Cuckoo
When Digi and Tal's space vacuum breaks, it's up to the pups to save Mayor Humdinger from falling space debris. // Humdinger's Cuckoo Clock goes out of control. Ryder and the Pups must rescue Travis.
S10 Ep. 17 - Mighty Pups Stop The Mighty Queen / Mighty Pups Stop The Hiccups
The Mighty Pups must stop Sweetie from using her new powers to take over Adventure Bay. // Mighty Nano gets the hiccups and starts duplicating out of control.
S10 Ep. 16 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Big Chill / Mighty Pups Vs. The Mighty Cheetah
Harold creates a ray that can freeze things instantly. // A Cheetah snatches half of Chase's Crystal, Chase must restore his crystal before anyone gets hurt.
S10 Ep. 14 - Charger's Christmas Adventure / Pups Save Great Uncle Smiley's Cup
Charger helps the Paw Patrol rescue Santa and his helpers when a blizzard at the North Pole threatens Christmas. // Mayor Humdinger enlists Digi and Tal to help him win a hockey game.