Paw Patrol

PAW Patrol - S10 Ep. 11
G | Kids

When Digi and Tal's space vacuum breaks, it's up to the pups to save Mayor Humdinger from falling space debris. // Humdinger's Cuckoo Clock goes out of control. Ryder and the Pups must rescue Travis.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S10 Ep. 11 - Pups Stop The Falling Space Junk / Pups Stop The Giant Cuckoo

When Digi and Tal's space vacuum breaks, it's up to the pups to save Mayor Humdinger from falling space debris. // Humdinger's Cuckoo Clock goes out of control. Ryder and the Pups must rescue Travis.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S10 Ep. 17 - Mighty Pups Stop The Mighty Queen / Mighty Pups Stop The Hiccups

The Mighty Pups must stop Sweetie from using her new powers to take over Adventure Bay. // Mighty Nano gets the hiccups and starts duplicating out of control.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S10 Ep. 16 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Big Chill / Mighty Pups Vs. The Mighty Cheetah

Harold creates a ray that can freeze things instantly. // A Cheetah snatches half of Chase's Crystal, Chase must restore his crystal before anyone gets hurt.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S10 Ep. 14 - Charger's Christmas Adventure / Pups Save Great Uncle Smiley's Cup

Charger helps the Paw Patrol rescue Santa and his helpers when a blizzard at the North Pole threatens Christmas. // Mayor Humdinger enlists Digi and Tal to help him win a hockey game.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S10 Ep. 13 - Mighty Pups Vs. The Mayor Of The Universe

When Harold Humdinger gets his hands on a powerful crystal, Ryder must team up with Liberty and the Junior Patrollers to stop Harold from becoming Mayor of the Universe once and for all!

Season 10