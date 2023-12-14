Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 8

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - Pups Save The Treats / Pups Get A Lift
Mr. Porter's food truck of pup treats slides onto some thin ice. Then, Katie and her cat Cali are on the chai-lift when it stops - leaving them high above the ski slope with no way to get down!
S1 Ep. 8 - Pups Pit Crew / Pups Fight Fire
The PAW Patrol have to rescue Alex when he takes off on his new trike. Marshall proves he is a hero when he stops to put out a real fire on the beach during a firefighting obstacle course race.
S1 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Circus / Pup A Doodle Do
Ryder gets a call from the Circus ringmaster - Ellie the baby elephant has escaped! Next up, Marshall and Chase lead the search when Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta goes missing.
S1 Ep. 6 - Pups On Ice / Pups And The Snow Monster
Alex goes snowboarding, only to land in danger after he acts like a daredevil. Paw Patrol then investigates odd footprints in the snow, and rumours surface that they belong to a scary snow monster.
S1 Ep. 5 - Pup Pup Goose / Pup Pup And Away
Marshal gets a new BFF when a gosling he names Fuzzy takes a liking to him. When Mayor Goodway accidentally takes off in a hot air balloon, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must save her and win the race!
S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival
Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!
S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog
The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.