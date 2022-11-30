Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 8
G | Kids

The PAW Patrol have to rescue Alex when he takes off on his new trike. Marshall proves he is a hero when he stops to put out a real fire on the beach during a firefighting obstacle course race.

S1 Ep. 9 - Pups Save The Treats / Pups Get A Lift

Mr. Porter's food truck of pup treats slides onto some thin ice. Then, Katie and her cat Cali are on the chai-lift when it stops - leaving them high above the ski slope with no way to get down!

S1 Ep. 8 - Pups Pit Crew / Pups Fight Fire

S1 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Circus / Pup A Doodle Do

Ryder gets a call from the Circus ringmaster - Ellie the baby elephant has escaped! Next up, Marshall and Chase lead the search when Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta goes missing.

S1 Ep. 6 - Pups On Ice / Pups And The Snow Monster

Alex goes snowboarding, only to land in danger after he acts like a daredevil. Paw Patrol then investigates odd footprints in the snow, and rumours surface that they belong to a scary snow monster.

S1 Ep. 5 - Pup Pup Goose / Pup Pup And Away

Marshal gets a new BFF when a gosling he names Fuzzy takes a liking to him. When Mayor Goodway accidentally takes off in a hot air balloon, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must save her and win the race!

S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog

The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.

S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train

Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!

Season 1