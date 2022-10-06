Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 7
G | Kids

Expires: in 14 days

Ryder gets a call from the Circus ringmaster - Ellie the baby elephant has escaped! Next up, Marshall and Chase lead the search when Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta goes missing.

Episodes
WinKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder

Win With PAW Patrol

Calling all kids! You could win 1 of 10 PAW Patrol Rocky's Reuse it Trucks

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Circus / Pup A Doodle Do

Ryder gets a call from the Circus ringmaster - Ellie the baby elephant has escaped! Next up, Marshall and Chase lead the search when Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta goes missing.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - Pups On Ice / Pups And The Snow Monster

Alex goes snowboarding, only to land in danger after he acts like a daredevil. Paw Patrol then investigates odd footprints in the snow, and rumours surface that they belong to a scary snow monster.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Pup Pup Goose / Pup Pup And Away

Marshal gets a new BFF when a gosling he names Fuzzy takes a liking to him. When Mayor Goodway accidentally takes off in a hot air balloon, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must save her and win the race!

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog

The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Pups And The Kitty-Tastrophe / Pups Save A Train

Ryder and the PAW Patrol set out to rescue a lost kitty who is heading out to sea on a toy boat. After an avalanche, Rubble uses his bulldozer to clear a railroad track to free Katie and Cali's train!

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Pups Save The Sea Turtles / Pups And The Very Big Baby

Ryder, Chase, and Rubble hatch a plan to help sea turtle hatchlings safely cross the road to get to the beach! Later, there's a beached baby whale in Adventure Bay!

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Pups Make A Splash / Pups Fall Festival

Cap'n Turbot's boat runs aground, so Ryder, Zuma, Skye and Rocky must team up to save it before it sinks! Winter is coming and The PAW Patrol must pick all Farmer Yumi's fruit before a snowstorm hits!

Season 1