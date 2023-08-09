Paw Patrol - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 9 - Pups Save The Treats / Pups Get A Lift
Mr. Porter's food truck of pup treats slides onto some thin ice. Then, Katie and her cat Cali are on the chai-lift when it stops - leaving them high above the ski slope with no way to get down!
S1 Ep. 8 - Pups Pit Crew / Pups Fight Fire
The PAW Patrol have to rescue Alex when he takes off on his new trike. Marshall proves he is a hero when he stops to put out a real fire on the beach during a firefighting obstacle course race.
S1 Ep. 7 - Pups Save The Circus / Pup A Doodle Do
Ryder gets a call from the Circus ringmaster - Ellie the baby elephant has escaped! Next up, Marshall and Chase lead the search when Mayor Goodway's purse chicken Chickaletta goes missing.
S1 Ep. 6 - Pups On Ice / Pups And The Snow Monster
Alex goes snowboarding, only to land in danger after he acts like a daredevil. Paw Patrol then investigates odd footprints in the snow, and rumours surface that they belong to a scary snow monster.
S1 Ep. 5 - Pup Pup Goose / Pup Pup And Away
Marshal gets a new BFF when a gosling he names Fuzzy takes a liking to him. When Mayor Goodway accidentally takes off in a hot air balloon, Ryder and the Paw Patrol must save her and win the race!
S1 Ep. 4 - Pup Pup Boogie / Pups In A Fog
The Paw Patrol must repair the train tracks after a wreck, so a train carrying the latest version of Pup Pup Boogie can get through. Next, the PAW Patrol battle the clock to fix the lighthouse.